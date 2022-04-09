The bare knuckle boxing action unfolded earlier tonight (Fri., April 8, 2022) at BKFC 23 live on FITE TV from inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, as former Bellator MMA standouts Dave Rickels and Mike Richman battled it out in the main event.

Adding to the mix was a light heavyweight clash between Isaac Doolittle and Jared Warren, who were both coming off back-to-back wins inside of the BKFC ring. BKFC 23 also featured No. 1-ranked flyweight contender Marciano Hernandez as he took on Jerald Gregori on the main card.

The BKFC 23 “Prelims” undercard can be seen below along with a slew of main card highlights and finishes:

Edmund Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar ends in Majority Draw

The Featherweights start off the Free Prelims. Live Now on the BKTV App and YouTube! #BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/t4g6xBMq63 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 9, 2022

Kenny Licea def. Noah Cutter via second-round KO

BAH GAWD! Down goes Kenny Licea in round 1 #BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/fJNfc0i27v — FITE (@FiteTV) April 9, 2022

Kenny Licea hits the canvas for the THIRD TIME! #BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/tfxSSG1O1v — FITE (@FiteTV) April 9, 2022

WHAT A COMEBACK!!! Kenny Licea causes Noah Cutter to hit the deck and the ref waves it off in the second!!!#BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/wwgJixUWQ5 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 9, 2022

Chancey Wilson def. Justyn Martinez via first-round TKO

Justyn Martinez hits the deck on a delayed reaction. His eye shows the ref he is not in the condition to continue and halts the bout in the first giving Chancey Wilson the TKO victory in the 1st.#BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/AMZIc20Qp4 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 9, 2022

Marciano Hernandez def. Jerald Gregori via first-round TKO

Jerald Gregori goes down hard in the first! #BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/VC0tc6Pu20 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 9, 2022

Isaac Dolittle def. Jared Warren via Unanimous Decision

Mike Richman def. David Rickels via second-round KO

It is OVER!!! Richman stops Dave Rickels in the 2nd round!! #BKFC23 pic.twitter.com/NHcRUhXZGF — FITE (@FiteTV) April 9, 2022

