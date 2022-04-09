 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BKFC 23 highlights: Mike Richman brutally stops Dave Rickels in two

By Dan Hiergesell
BKFC presents KnuckleMania Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The bare knuckle boxing action unfolded earlier tonight (Fri., April 8, 2022) at BKFC 23 live on FITE TV from inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, as former Bellator MMA standouts Dave Rickels and Mike Richman battled it out in the main event.

Adding to the mix was a light heavyweight clash between Isaac Doolittle and Jared Warren, who were both coming off back-to-back wins inside of the BKFC ring. BKFC 23 also featured No. 1-ranked flyweight contender Marciano Hernandez as he took on Jerald Gregori on the main card.

The BKFC 23 “Prelims” undercard can be seen below along with a slew of main card highlights and finishes:

Edmund Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar ends in Majority Draw

Kenny Licea def. Noah Cutter via second-round KO

Chancey Wilson def. Justyn Martinez via first-round TKO

Marciano Hernandez def. Jerald Gregori via first-round TKO

Isaac Dolittle def. Jared Warren via Unanimous Decision

Mike Richman def. David Rickels via second-round KO

For complete BKFC 23 results and coverage click here.

