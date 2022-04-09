 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns full fight video preview for UFC 273

By Jesse Holland
Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will meet grizzled veteran Gilbert Burns on the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) card TONIGHT (Sat., April 9, 2022) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273's pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

Chimaev (10-0) is already 4-0 under the UFC banner and coming off last October’s destruction of welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. Burns (20-4), meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight, including last July’s unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 273 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.

