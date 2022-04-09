Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will meet grizzled veteran Gilbert Burns on the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) card TONIGHT (Sat., April 9, 2022) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chimaev (10-0) is already 4-0 under the UFC banner and coming off last October’s destruction of welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. Burns (20-4), meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight, including last July’s unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

