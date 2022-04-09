Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its return to the “Sunshine State” for the UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) card, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. As the name would suggest, UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung, affectionately known as “The Korean Zombie.”

Volkanovski (23-1) is the winner of 20 straight fights, 10 of which came under the UFC banner. That includes back-to-back victories over former champion Max Holloway, widely considered one of the division’s all-time greats. As for Jung (17-6), he stepped in to replace the injured “Blessed” and will look to build on his recent victory over Dan Ige — while capturing the 145-pound title in the process. “The Korean Zombie” will have five rounds to pull off the upset special tonight on ESPN+ PPV.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

