UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will look to unify the division titles when he collides with interim 135-pound titleholder Petr Yan in the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., April 9, 2022) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Yan (16-2) refers to himself as the “undisputed bantamweight champion” on social media, ignoring the fact that Sterling captured the 135-pound crown by way of disqualification after “No Mercy” landed an illegal knee during their UFC 259 title fight back in March 2021.

In the wake of their controversial finish, Sterling was sidelined with neck surgery while Yan made his return against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267, winning the promotion’s interim title after five rounds of high-octane action.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 273 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.