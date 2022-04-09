It all goes down later this evening (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., as dominant Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, seeks to secure another title defense versus fan favorite finisher, Chan Sung Jung. In addition to the headlining title fight, UFC 273 will feature a slew of high-paced match ups and potential “Fight of the Night” candidates. Notably, the Bantamweight title beef between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will finally come to fruition, and Khamzat Chimaev will attempt to continue his undefeated rise in what’s sure to be a night full of action.
Take a look below at UFC 273’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Ian Garry vs. Darrian Weeks
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Mallott
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa
Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
Online
- UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 273 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 273 there is a list of bars near you airing “Volkanovski vs. Jung” right here.
Odds
Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
