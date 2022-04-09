UFC 273 live stream: Results and play-by-play updates will begin flowing RIGHT HERE for the “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event TONIGHT (April 9, 2022) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., a championship doubleheader that features featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski defending his 145-pound strap against “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Prior to that five-round showdown, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to run it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan, a 135-pound grudge match more than a year in the making. In addition, undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will attempt to “smesh” his way into a 170-pound title shot by steamrolling No. 2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns. Veteran sluggers Tecia Torres, Mackenzie Dern, Aleksei Oleinik, and Jared Vanderaa will also see action this weekend in “The Sunshine State.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:15 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 273 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 273 QUICK RESULTS:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Raquel Pennington vs. Aspen Ladd

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

UFC 273 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Bantamweight Titleholder Petr Yan

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Aspen Ladd

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: