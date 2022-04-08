We are just 24 hours away from one of the biggest MMA events of the year as UFC 273 unfolds tomorrow evening (Sat., April 9, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Leading the way will be a main event clash pitting reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against perennial contender “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski is a big-time favorite to take care of business and hang onto his title, but “Korean Zombie” is always one punch away from knocking someone silly and spoiling the evening.

Adding to the mix will be a co-main event title rematch between bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Their first meeting ended with an illegal knee just over one year ago so fight fans have been waiting patiently for “Funk Master” and “No Mercy” to lock horns once again inside of the Octagon.

Before the two title fights unfold atop the UFC 273 PPV card a welterweight matchup between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev will set Jacksonville ablaze. This will be the biggest test of Chimaev’s career and a matchup that could catapult him into a No. 1 contender’s bout opposite Colby Covington on ABC.

Ahead of tomorrow’s card, the promotion has released the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 273 “Embedded,” which can be seen below.

Champ Aljamain Sterling shows his old stomping grounds. Gilbert Burns gets coached from Brazil. Korean Zombie embraces fight week. Champ Alexander Volkanovski admires steaks. Khamzat Chimaev arrives with teammate Darren Till. UFC 273 is Saturday, April 9.

Gilbert Burns wraps up his training camp. Champion Aljamain Sterling flies to Florida. Khamzat Chimaev focuses on his win. Korean Zombie has Christmas in April. Athletes including Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski do photo shoots and interviews. UFC 273 is Saturday, April 9.

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns face off early. Mackenzie Dern and champ Alexander Volkanovski stay sharp in their training rooms. Fans brave the rain to see the press conference, where Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan get heated. UFC 273 is Saturday, April 9.

To check out UFC 273 “Embedded” episodes one and two click here and here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 273 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.