Live: UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-in video results | Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

The UFC 273 early weigh ins popped off this morning in “The Sunshine State” and like most scale-tipping festivities, was not without its fair share of drama. You can get all the official weights right here then read comments from this strawweight after coming in heavy for her 115-pound “Prelims” fight. In addition, an important heavyweight matchup went down the drain after this veteran bruiser was felled by illness. As for the rest of the UFC 273 lineup, officially official for Sat. night (April 9) in Jacksonville, Fla., it’s full speed ahead.

The UFC 273 ceremonial weigh ins will take place LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. Since the official weights were already recorded, today’s live stream is just an excuse to have the fighters face off, the final stop before this weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV) romp at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Be sure to get main card predictions for UFC 273 right here, then go and check out all the latest UFC 273 odds and betting lines over here.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung. In the bantamweight co-headliner, current champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 135-pound strap against ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, former title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated 170-pound sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 273 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

