The action will spill over into the Octagon tomorrow night (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., as Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title against “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the main event.

This will be Volkanovski’s third-straight title defense after beating Max Holloway for the title back in 2019. The UFC featherweight champion has won his last 20 pro fights (10-0 UFC) and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today. Beating “Korean Zombie” will only further cement Volkanovski’s legacy at 145 pounds.

That said, “Korean Zombie” is probably the most unique challenger Volkanovski has encountered to date. He has sneaky submission skills and power in his hands unlike anyone else in the division. If Volkanovski is going to go in for the kill he better be careful “Korean Zombie” doesn’t catch him on the chin.

The two featherweights squared off one final time ahead of tomorrow’s main event. You can check that out below:

In the co-main event of the evening, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will finally collide in a rematch over one year in the making. Their first title fight ended with an illegal knee from Yan and fight fans have been calling for the reboot ever since. The two bantamweights will put everything to the test tomorrow night at UFC 273 when they square off for the undisputed UFC bantamweight strap.

Check out their final faceoff below:

Finally, UFC 273 will feature a highly-anticipated welterweight showdown between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who is a massive favorite to take out “Durinho.” The two contenders came face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh ins and it was quite intense. Check it out below:

