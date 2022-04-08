Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has big plans for Khamzat Chimaev if the undefeated welterweight sensation is able to get past Gilbert Burns tomorrow night (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

This is according to UFC president Dana White, who revealed during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that if Chimaev is able to defeat Burns he could be lined up to fight Colby Covington next. Nothing is official at this time, but the match up would likely take place on UFC’s upcoming fight card on ABC.

“I think if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next,” said White. “… So I have a fight coming up on ABC. In a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby (there) if Khazmat should win on Saturday night.”

A date or location for the upcoming UFC on ABC event are unknown at this time.

While this would be an obvious next step for Khamzat if he gets past Burns this weekend it’s nice to hear it from White’s mouth. Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is likely to defend his title next against streaking contender Leon Edwards so a Covington vs. Chimaev pairing would make sense.

That said, we can’t get too excited for this matchup. Chimaev may be a heavy favorite to take care of business this weekend at UFC 273, but Burns is no slouch inside of the cage. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has only lost to Usman since returning to the division back in 2019.

As for a potential matchup between Covington and Chimaev, that seems like a recipe for absolute madness. Covington is one of the most outspoken fighters in the sport today and would likely be UFC’s welterweight champion right now if Usman never existed. He’s a true top contender and a guy that would test Khamzat at every turn, especially in the wrestling department and on the microphone.

We will have to wait and see what happens after this weekend’s UFC 273 event in Jacksonville, but everything is looking up for Chimaev as he’s quickly turning into one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 273 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.