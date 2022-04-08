Scratched! Illness cancels bout, shakes up UFC 273 fight card

With the UFC 273 weigh ins already in the books and all fighters on the scale within the allotted two-hour window, I genuinely thought we made it to safety. Then, just like Ichabod Crane, BOOM! — flaming pumpkin right in the kisser. The April 9 fight card, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., is now down to 12 bouts after losing a contest to illness.

UFC officials today confirmed that heavyweight veteran Marcin Tybura was ruled medically unfit to compete, forcing the promotion to cancel his UFC 273 “Prelims” battle against 265-pound power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

“Marcin is sick, there is nothing we can do,” Rozenstruick told his Instagram followers. “Hopefully we see him next time around. I talked with the UFC discussing what the available options are and you guys will hear soon.”

Tybura has yet to comment.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 135-pound strap against ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, former title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

