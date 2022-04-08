BKFC 23 live stream results: We’ve got action, we’ve got punching ... and we don’t have gloves. It’s time, once again, for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to return to our screens. Tonight (Fri., April 8, 2022), the organization is live from Wichita, Kan., and our FITE.tv-streamed card is headlined by former Bellator lightweights Mike “The Marine” Richman and David “Caveman” Rickels.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC 23 fight card below, starting with online “Prelims” undercard fights at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.tv main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET (watch it here).

BKFC 23 Quick Results:

145 lbs.: LJ Hermreck vs. Stevo Morris — Morris def. Hermreckvia KO :44 Rd 4

125 lbs.: Joshua Richey vs. Tyler Randle — Randle def. Richey via KO, 1:57 Rd 3

155 lbs.: Shawn Moffet vs. Antonio Soto III — Soto def. Moffet via KO, 1:20 Rd 2

125 lbs.: Chancey Wilson vs. Justyn Martinez — Wilson def. Martinez via TKO, 1:36 Rd 1

205 lbs.: Kenny Licea vs. Noah Cutter — Licea def. Cutter via KO, 0:30 Rd 2

155 lbs.: Edmund Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar — Majority Draw (48-46, 47-47 x2)

BKFC 23 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: LJ Hermreck vs. Stevo Morris

Round 1: Hermreck in black, Morris in black and red. Hermreck comes out like a house on fire and is throwing rapid fire. Lefts from both men, both hands from Hermreck. Right hand lands clean for him. There’s a knockdown, no - it’s ruled a slip and that looks correct. Overhand right from Morris connects. Both men have cuts around their eyes. 10-9 Hermreck in a close round.

Round 2: As we have open scoring in Kansas, we see that two judges agree with me on that scorecard. Morris is the one who comes out hard this round. He’s landing good. Hermreck bleeding out of his nose. Morris landing a lot here, but Hermreck wearing it about as good as one could hope. Morris with a counter and a follow up sends Hermreck to the canvas. Hermreck with a left, and he’s doing a rock ‘em sock ‘em imitation to end the round. 10-8 Morris.

Round 3: Hermreck backs up Morris to the ropes and lands a left. Morris with a pair of overhand rights, but they fall short. They clinch and get to work as they’re both active. Morris with a big right hand and down goes Hermreck again. Right hands from both men. 10-8 Morris.

Round 4: Morris opens with a jab. Hermreck advancing, lands a right. Jabs from both men and now Morris advances. Weird knockdown, as it looks like Morris just pushed him down, but it’s a knockdown nonetheless. Hermreck looks worn out. His eye is a mess, but he stands up and tries to continue. They re-engage and Hermreck is immediately sat on his butt again and the ref waives it off. You see on the replays that the first knockdown was a clinch uppercut that I couldn’t see from the camera angle.

Stevo Morris defeats LJ Hermreck via knockout at 0:44 of Round 4

125 lbs.: Joshua Richey vs. Tyler Randle

Round 1: Randle in white, another hometown fighter, Richey in blue. Richey pistoning his jab, no matter how far away he is from Randle . Both men miss on their hooks. They clinch, punch and break. Randle with a jab. Check hook from Randle . Richey gets in a right. Randle with an overhand that wobbles Richey. He’s stalking Josh now. 10-9 Randle.

Round 2: Randle hits a solid right hand and then drops Richey 30 seconds into the round with a stiff jab. Randle just missed a wild overhand. Another heavy jab does land. 10-8 Randle.

Round 3: Dirty boxing in the clinch. The ref breaks ‘em up and they get right back into it. Left hand from Randle connects. Richey not landing much outside the dirty boxing exchanges. Big right hand followed by a right uppercut has Richey face planted through the ropes in the last seconds of the round. The ref gives him the chance to stand up, but that’s all she wrote.

Tyler Randle defeats Joshua Richey via knockout at 1:57 of round 3

155 lbs.: Shawn Moffet vs. Antonio Soto III

Round 1: Soto in black fighting out of Brooklyn, while hometown boy Moffet in white. Dirty boxing from Moffet in the clinch. Left hand stuns Moffet for a brief second, then a big overhand right drops him a few seconds later. Soto has opened a cut with that left. He lands another solid left hand on Shawn. Moffet wraps an arm around the neck and throws a pair of uppercuts. 10-8 Soto

Round 2: They touch knucks to start again, and about three seconds in, Soto wallops him with a straight left that plants Moffet. Overhand right. Another left knocks down Moffet, and he’s looking rough. He makes it. Right and a jab from Soto. There’s a left that slumps Moffet who stops the fight without even counting.

Antonio Soto III defeats Shawn Moffet via knockout at 1:20 of round 2