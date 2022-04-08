‘Disappointed’ Kay Hansen reacts to missing weight at UFC 273 — ‘I’m not sure what went wrong’

Kay Hansen missed the strawweight limit for her UFC 273 showdown opposite “Contender Series” standout Piera Rodriguez, scheduled for the “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” preliminary card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hansen weighed in at 118.5 pounds and was fined 20-percent of her purse.

Rodriguez was 115 on the nose.

“I have had over 14 professional fights (98% being at 115lbs) and have always made weight fairly easily,” Hansen wrote on Twitter. “I don’t walk heavy, I diet year round and live a very disciplined lifestyle. I have no excuse but I’m not sure what went wrong. I’m extremely disappointed and I want to apologize to my team, opponent, the UFC. With that being said I’m still grateful and excited to go out and perform at UFC 273. Going to put this behind me and address it later and focus on my performance tomorrow night. Love y’all.”

Hansen (7-5) rose to prominence for Invicta FC before getting called up in early 2020. In three fights for UFC, Hansen is just 1-2 and coming off back-to back decision losses to Cory McKenna and Jasmine Jasudavicius. Rodriguez, meanwhile, remains perfect at 7-0 with five knockouts.

