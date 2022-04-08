‘Crazy’ Khamzat Chimaev trying to wrestle girls in UFC sauna — ‘He’s a little nuts’

Undefeated UFC welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) is dedicated to martial arts and therefore always working on his craft. And since it takes two to tango, “Borz” will randomly select MMA fighters at will to practice his latest techniques.

Just ask UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez.

“Whenever he sees me at the PI (Performance Institute) he just comes and kicks me, like shin to shin,” Suarez told Helen Yee. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing? We don’t even have shin pads on.’ A real great friendship. The other day, he was trying to wrestle me in the sauna. I’m like, ‘Dude, what is happening?’ I’m like, ‘No, let’s not do this right here.’”

Chimaev is scheduled to face No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns at the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event tomorrow night (April 9) in Jacksonville, Fla., a high-profile showdown that could land “Borz” the next 170-pound title fight.

“He’s obviously amazing, he’s extremely crazy,” Suarez continued. “He just comes up and kicks me randomly. I’m like, ‘What is going on? Why are you kicking me?’ He’s a little nuts but maybe that’s why he’s so good? I’m very impressed by him, he’s a very big welterweight. I’m really excited about the matchup.”

As for Suarez (8-0), she’s been out of action for nearly three years due to injury. While an exact timeline for the Californian’s return has yet to be determined, Suarez is hoping to get booked for the promotion’s International Fight Week card in July.

