The UFC 273 early weigh ins are LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., where the athletes competing at this Sat. night’s (April 9, 2022) “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event will hit the scale to make their respective bouts official. The live stream runs from 9 a.m. ET to approximately 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above, with the ceremonial festivities — complete with fighter staredowns — popping off promptly at 4 p.m. ET at the nearby VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung. In the bantamweight co-headliner, current champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 135-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, former title challenger and No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated 170-pound sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

Complete UFC 273 early weigh-in text results (updated in real-time) listed below:

UFC 273 PPV Main Card:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (144.5)

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. Interim Bantamweight Titleholder Petr Yan (134)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

265 lbs.: Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)

UFC 273 Preliminary Card:

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington (134.5) vs. Aspen Ladd (136)

170 lbs.: Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

135 lbs.: Julio Arce (136.5*) vs. Daniel Santos (135)

155 lbs.: Mark Madsen (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)

115 lbs.: Kay Hansen (118.5*) vs. Piera Rodriguez (115)

*Missed weight, fined 20-percent of purse

