UFC 273: Aljamain Sterling wears Jaguars helmet to press conference ‘in case Petr Yan decides to throw something illegal’

The UFC 273 pre-fight press conference went down today (Thurs., April 7, 2022) and it left fans in Jacksonville, Florida excited for Sat. night’s action.

Undisputed Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling returns to defend his crown for the first time when rematching the man he won it against, interim titleholder Petr Yan. Unfortunately for Sterling and Yan, the title didn’t change hands in typical fashion in their first encounter.

In the fourth round of their five-round affair, Yan connected cleanly with a knee to Sterling’s head while he was clearly down. The foul left “Funkmaster” unable to continue and resulted in a disqualification win in his favor. Sterling has played off the incident since it happened and continued to do so when wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars American football helmet to the pre-fight presser.

“I had to be prepared coming to the press conference,” Sterling explained. “You never know what a guy like Petr Yan might do, what this guy might be capable of. Just had to come well prepared in case he decides to throw something illegal.

“I finally get to shut this motherf—ker up and it’s going to be so sweet. I guarantee everybody in here is gonna be cheering then all the sudden they’re back on the bandwagon. That’s just the way the fans are.”

The beef between the two has certainly intensified over time as they’ve exchanged numerous words on social media. Earlier in the fight week, Yan commented that if he ran into Sterling’s team on fight week, it was “on sight.”

“No Mercy” clarified his words while still taking jabs at Sterling’s teammates, Al Iaquinta and Merab Dvalishvili.

“Here are the real fans, those who know who is the real champion,” Yan said. “As for the team [comment], I just made a joke. I’m not gonna jeopardize the fight before.

“I saw his team, one guy’s a realtor and the other is just a ginger who talks a lot.”

