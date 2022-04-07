UFC 273: Khamzat Chimaev predicts one minute victory, says ‘I’m more Brazilian’ than Gilbert Burns

Things heated up between top Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at today’s UFC 273 pre-fight press conference (Thurs., April 7, 2022).

This Sat. night (April 9), two titles will be on the line in the main and co-main event of the evening. Directly before the first of those two bouts, it will be No. 2 vs. No. 11 at Welterweight as Chimaev looks to prove he’s a legitimate title threat by taking out a former challenger to the throne.

Considering Chimaev’s hype and Burns’ position in the division, it has fans extremely hyped for the contest.

“We’re the real main event, no disrespect to the champions. Sorry, Volkanovski. I think we’re the people’s main event,” Burns said at the pre-fight presser.

“I’m gonna smash that guy — knock him out, one minute. I promise you,” Chimaev predicted. “He’s too little boy. Scared boy. I said to him yesterday, ‘Show your power.’ He couldn’t show that. He said, ‘I show you Saturday.’ And he turned around. I was there (laughs). You’re too little, brother. Have to go to other division.”

The size difference figures to play an interesting role when the two competitors meet. Burns (20-4) made his return to Welterweight from the 155-pound Lightweight class in 2019 while Chimaev (11-0) has recently alternated between 170-pounds and 185. Regardless of weight, Chimaev has been flawless inside the Octagon as he’s barely even been scratched in four outings.

“The hype will be over on Saturday,” Burns said.

“I’m gonna kill that guy. I got power in my hands,” Chimaev fired back. “I don’t care what I gotta do, I’m gonna go jump in the cage and smash that guy, you know. I don’t care, he will be down, I will smash his face. Stand up, I will knock him out.

“That guy is not f—king from Brazil,” he continued. “I’m more Brazilian than him. He’s not Brazilian. He speaks English, he can’t speak Portuguese. Of course, he’s underdog, the king is here.”

