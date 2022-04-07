Live: UFC 273 press conference video | Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event, going down this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. As the name suggests, UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung.

Today’s LIVE presser kicks off promptly at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 135-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, former title challenger and No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated 170-pound sensation Khamzat Chimaev. Be sure to stick around immediately after today’s presser for all the pre-fight face-offs, which may or may not feature some pushing and shoving (or at least some championship mugging).

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 273 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.