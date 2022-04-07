Alexander Volkanovski vs. ‘Korean Zombie’ staredown video from UFC 273 press conference

Out of chaos comes opportunity. @KoreanZombieMMA competes for the title one more time against the greatest FW on the planet @AlexVolkanovski ! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/qy7zCfyAPJ

This weekend (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273, the Featherweight and Bantamweight titles will be on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 145-pound kingpin Alexander Volkanovski who attempts to earn his third title defense against a former title challenger, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, a rivalry continues when undisputed and interim 135-pound titleholders Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan rematch after their controversial disqualification at UFC 259 in Mar. 2021.

UFC President, Dana White, wasn’t present at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Despite not being formally scheduled to do so, the event’s headliners were the only ones to still square off after Volkanovski asked nicely.

They weren't scheduled for a face-off, but @funkmasterMMA and @PetrYanUFC still had to be held back at the #UFC273 presser pic.twitter.com/nfeQi4Fayr — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2022

Before the title fights, fans will be treated to what seems to be their personal main event as hype for Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev has absolutely dominated the weekend. Burns, a former Welterweight title challenger and multi-time BJJ champion, looks to hand the surging Chechen his first career loss in what will be his 11th professional bout. Despite his incredible rise to superstardom, Chimaev would launch himself directly into title contention by taking out the No. 2-ranked Burns.

Another pivotal bout featured on the main card will be contested at 115-pounds when top-ranked Strawweight contenders, Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres jockey for supremacy. Dern aims to rebound off a five-round defeat to Marina Rodriguez while Torres can extend her current streak to four wins in a row.

