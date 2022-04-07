Video: Korean Zombie runs into Alex Volkanovski at UFC 273 hotel — ‘He was very small’

If you cram a bunch of fighters into the same hotel and book them for the same media duties, it’s only a matter of time before they cross paths. Fortunately, the recent run-in between Chan Sung Jung and Alex Volkanovski — much like towel time with Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns — ended with a handshake and a pat on the back.

Perhaps these two hotheads could learn a thing or two.

“It was not like I held a grudge against him,” Jung said on Episode 4 of the UFC 273 “Embedded” video series. “Since I faced him as an athlete, there was no such thought. He was very small.”

The official UFC stats — perhaps taking a page from the Hollywood playbook — claim the featherweight champion stands 5’6” which puts him just one inch shorter than Jung, who is listed at 5’7” but clearly looks significantly taller in the above video.

Jung (17-5) agreed to step up on short notice to battle Volkanovski in the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (April 9) in Jacksonville, Fla., an opportunity that presented itself when original headliner, Max Holloway, went down with an undisclosed injury.

Small or not, Volkanovski is currently listed as the -720 betting favorite.

