Conor McGregor charged with no license and no insurance — drives to court anyway (Video)

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, was back in court on Thurs. afternoon (April 7, 2022) to answer for his “dangerous driving” arrest last month in Dublin, Ireland, one that was (partially) caught on camera by a couple of starstruck fans ogling his $187,000 Bentley.

See that footage here.

The judge promptly issued “Notorious” a total of six offenses, including two counts of dangerous driving and operating a vehicle without a license and insurance. So either McGregor had those two items buttoned up over the last two weeks, or the drive to the courthouse was a big F-you to Johnny Law.

McGregor was remanded on bail and will return to court in June, according to Dublin Live.

“Straight back into training,” McGregor told reporters outside the courthouse. “Straight back in. I’m looking forward to getting back into the Octagon. We’ll see what happens. Day by day the leg’s getting better so I’m happy with that. I think 170 is what I’m aiming for. I feel good at this weight.”

McGregor passed both his alcohol and his drug test after his March 23 arrest.

Whether or not “Notorious” returns to the Octagon before the end of 2022 all depends on how well his surgically-repaired leg has recovered. The Irish power puncher suffered a nasty break in his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and has been on the mend ever since. Judging by his appearance, I’d say a return trip to welterweight was in order.

Time will tell.