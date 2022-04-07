Anderson Silva books boxing return on Floyd Mayweather PPV card in Dubai

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will continue his pro boxing career when he takes the ring opposite fellow MMA export Bruno Machado in an eight-round exhibition match contested at 194 pounds, according to MMA Fighting, part of the Global Titans Fight Series staged at the Burj Al Khalifa Hotel in Dubai.

Atop the hotel’s helicopter landing pad, of all places.

The May 14 boxing event will be headlined by “sweet science” icon Floyd Mayweather Jr., who battles “Dangerous” Dan Moore (not “Money Kicks”) across eight rounds of exhibition action. No word yet on how much the pay-per-view (PPV) will cost but with “Money” involved, don’t expect it to be cheap.

TMZ first reported the booking on Thursday.

Silva improved his boxing record to 3-1 by knocking out former UFC champion Tito Ortiz last September in Hollywood. It was the second straight victory for the 46 year-old “Spider” since parting ways with UFC back in late 2020.

Machado is 13-9 in MMA and currently riding a six-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming for UAE Warriors. The 35 year-old “Caveira” will have a slight height and reach disadvantage heading into his upcoming Silva fight.

Stay tuned for additional Global Titans Fight Series details in the coming weeks.