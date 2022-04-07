Joe Rogan died on Twitter (again) but turns out he’s just pregnant

Thanks to that catchy song by L.A. Style, nobody took it seriously when singer James Brown passed away in late 2006. Something tells me we may have a similar problem when UFC color commentator Joe Rogan kicks the bucket because nobody on Twitter will believe it.

Probably because Rogan, 54, is the butt of a long-running social media joke that resurfaces on occasion, claiming the former Fear Factor host and part-time comic is dead. Good news for fanboys (and bad news for haters), Rogan is still alive.

And expecting!

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Joe Rogan,” read the since-deleted tweet from account @joerogannhq. “He died peacefully in his home this afternoon, we will provide more details as they arrive, with respect to his family’s wishes.”

The “Joe Rogan is dead” tweets started coming in hot last Tuesday night and some of them were elaborate enough to include a bogus statement from Rogan’s “devastated” family. A fake UFC account also shared its “thoughts and prayers” from promotion president Dana White.

Have a look:

A Statement From the Family of Joe Rogan, on His Passing pic.twitter.com/TqojaRQt9k — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) April 6, 2022

Dana White comments on Joe Rogan’s passing via the UFC Twitter account pic.twitter.com/AUm0XD6jAs — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) April 6, 2022

Rogan will return to the UFC commentary table this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) alongside Jon Anik and Paul Felder for the UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

