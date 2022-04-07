UFC adds $50k ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ to UFC 273 PPV card — payable in bitcoin

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) typically pays out three performance bonuses for each fight card, including (but not limited to) Knockout of the Night, Submission of the Night, and Fight of the Night. Each bonus is worth $50,000 and tacked on to the “show” and “win” purse, along with any other fight night payouts.

Starting with the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat. night (April 9) in Jacksonville, the promotion will be adding a $50,000 “Fan Bonus of the Night,” payable in bitcoin, as part of a sponsorship agreement with Crypto.com. Fans will get to vote up to three times during (and up to one hour after) the event and choose their favorite fighter (or fighters).

“Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had,” UFC president Dana White said in today’s press release. “They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances.”

The fighter who scores the most votes will take home $30,000 in bitcoin. Second place nabs $20,000 in bitcoin and the remaining $10,000 in bitcoin goes to third place. The new fan bonus is expected to remain in effect for all PPV cards moving forward, but fighters will not be eligible during ESPN or ESPN+ “Fight Night” cards (like this one).

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung. In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 145-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan.

For the rest of the UFC 273 fight card and PPV lineup click here.