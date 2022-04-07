 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Al Iaquinta and Merab Dvalishvili respond to Petr Yan’s threats: ‘Big mistake!’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 223: Nurmagomedov v Iaquinta Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 273’s co-main event has enough bad blood to carry the show.

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have made it clear they don’t like one another, nor is there any mutual respect. Yan believes Sterling a cheater and quitter, whereas “Funkmaster” is understandably rather pissed about the illegal knee and subsequent s—t talk. Earlier today, Yan took it up a notch by threatening to “kill” Sterling and his team.

Easier said than done! In Sterling’s corner will be longtime team mates and UFC fighters Al Iaquinta and Merab Dvalishvili, both of whom can handle themselves in a scrap. Similar to Sterling himself, Iaquinta reacted by doubting that Yan would make a scene in any way.

“He’s not going to do anything,” Iaquinta told MMA Junkie. “Fight’s on Saturday night and he’s got a lot to be worried about. He should leave the teams out of it … Bad idea. Aljo’s doing his thing Saturday night. Good luck.”

Dvalishvili was a bit more fired up. “The Machine” wants Sterling to take care of business first, but afterwards, he’s down for some team-on-team combat.

“He made big mistake,” Dvalishvili said. “Aljo will show him, Aljo will finish him. .. We gonna let him fight first then we’re going to take care of him and his team after.”

Finally, top Lightweight prospect Ilia Topuria threw himself into the mix! Topuria is friendly with fellow Georgian Dvalishvili, and he wrote on his Instagram story that he’s plenty willing to get involved if there’s a brawl.

“In his team, there is someone who I consider my brother,” Topuria wrote. “Therefore we are from the same team so I hope you behave yourself ... we don’t want to crush your head. Thank you.”

Screenshot via Reddit /u/TomatoTeapot

All this trash talk is unlikely to do more than keep things spicy for another few days, but Topuria is no stranger to altercations at the fighter hotel.

LIVE! Watch UFC 273 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Insomnia

Paulo Costa has responded to Luke Rockhold’s trash talk, but the Brazilian moved in a direction no one could have expected.

An incredible display of strength and technique!

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev, brothers for life.

UFC? tournaments? In 2022? That’d be awesome, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Kay Hansen asks the obvious questions.

Muay Thai play sparring!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s a bad sign when a fighter confidently kicks straight through your check.

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo was a really tremendous fight overshadowed by the brutality of the ending.

“Willycat” is a reason to tune into the prelims this weekend.

Random Land

Respect to this man.

Midnight Music: 1999, psychedelic pop

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...