UFC 273’s co-main event has enough bad blood to carry the show.

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have made it clear they don’t like one another, nor is there any mutual respect. Yan believes Sterling a cheater and quitter, whereas “Funkmaster” is understandably rather pissed about the illegal knee and subsequent s—t talk. Earlier today, Yan took it up a notch by threatening to “kill” Sterling and his team.

Easier said than done! In Sterling’s corner will be longtime team mates and UFC fighters Al Iaquinta and Merab Dvalishvili, both of whom can handle themselves in a scrap. Similar to Sterling himself, Iaquinta reacted by doubting that Yan would make a scene in any way.

“He’s not going to do anything,” Iaquinta told MMA Junkie. “Fight’s on Saturday night and he’s got a lot to be worried about. He should leave the teams out of it … Bad idea. Aljo’s doing his thing Saturday night. Good luck.”

Dvalishvili was a bit more fired up. “The Machine” wants Sterling to take care of business first, but afterwards, he’s down for some team-on-team combat.

“He made big mistake,” Dvalishvili said. “Aljo will show him, Aljo will finish him. .. We gonna let him fight first then we’re going to take care of him and his team after.”

Finally, top Lightweight prospect Ilia Topuria threw himself into the mix! Topuria is friendly with fellow Georgian Dvalishvili, and he wrote on his Instagram story that he’s plenty willing to get involved if there’s a brawl.

“In his team, there is someone who I consider my brother,” Topuria wrote. “Therefore we are from the same team so I hope you behave yourself ... we don’t want to crush your head. Thank you.”

All this trash talk is unlikely to do more than keep things spicy for another few days, but Topuria is no stranger to altercations at the fighter hotel.

Paulo Costa has responded to Luke Rockhold’s trash talk, but the Brazilian moved in a direction no one could have expected.

After this shits Luke Rockhold said, I will reveal a curiosity . Vitor is my dad and it happened when him and my young and sexy mom gets in romance on Rio de Gerais, Brazil. Now everyone knows.

That’s what when he bring me to UFC the staff called me Baby Vitor. pic.twitter.com/0WhUeQFCAh — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 6, 2022

so after being abandoned by daddy, my young mommy found her new man in Syria, fight for his country . She brought my stepdad to take care of us, and here he is to this day we giving his love pic.twitter.com/tljY5Ks8NQ — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 6, 2022

An incredible display of strength and technique!

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev, brothers for life.

Khamzat defending his relationship with Darren Till. pic.twitter.com/0URnxkvLo6 — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) April 6, 2022

UFC? tournaments? In 2022? That’d be awesome, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Multiple sources have informed me that the #UFC will have 8-man tournaments across 4 divisions (125, 135, 145, 155) starting in Singapore during #UFC275 fight week. One source said that contracts have gone out to Asian fighters and matchmaking is underway. — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) April 6, 2022

Kay Hansen asks the obvious questions.

Weight cut diaries. Spitting facts tho sub to my OF for tons of behind the scenes moments of #UFC273 fight week pic.twitter.com/i5zf2SFKOD — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 6, 2022

Muay Thai play sparring!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It’s a bad sign when a fighter confidently kicks straight through your check.

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo was a really tremendous fight overshadowed by the brutality of the ending.

Yan blocks and counter Aldo's liver shot, then shift behind the lead hook.

Yan working Aldo's high guard then notices Aldo teeps and catch his kick to sweep him

Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/omBzvIBjRB — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) April 6, 2022

“Willycat” is a reason to tune into the prelims this weekend.

Respect to this man.

