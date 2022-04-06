Logan Paul targets Paddy Pimblett in potential UFC debut — ‘They’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right?’

Logan Paul has been less active in the combat sports world than his brother Jake, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t like to play a little catch-up if possible.

0-1 as a professional boxer, Paul’s only other appearance in the ring came against Floyd Mayweather in a June 2021 exhibition match. Fighting to a decision after eight rounds, neither man was awarded a victory (watch highlights).

Most recently, Paul participated in this past weekend’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Wrestlemania 38 in a tag team match that he and his partner The Miz ended up winning (watch highlights). Checking off all these combat-related boxes has Paul interested in mixed martial arts (MMA). Already speaking to Dana White about the possibility of fighting in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Paul now has an idea of who he wants to fight.

“I’d like a run at it. I’d like a win in some sort of a fighting, combat sport,” Paul said on MMA Fighting’s The MMA Hour. “I think I’d be good at it, too. But then again, bro, I’m like, okay, do I f—king go and get my head kicked in or wrestle and have so much more fun. My friends, before the Wrestlemania match, they’re like, ‘Hey, good luck!’ and I’m like, ‘Enjoy the show!’ Before a boxing match, it’s like, ‘I love you, brother. You can do anything you want.’ They’re praying for me backstage, my heart’s pounding. It’s a f—king headache! It’s crazy, the difference between a boxing event and a wrestling event, so I don’t know, bro. But I found out who I’d like to fight if I did a UFC match: Paddy the Baddy.

“They’re saying he’s possibly the next Conor McGregor, right?” he continued. “He’s super charismatic, he’s entertaining as hell, he’s on the come up, he’s young like me, he’s got a real loudmouth. I just like the way he can perform. I think also, in the off-season, he can come up like 25 pounds. The kid blows up in the off-season, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like someone put a pump in him and [blows him up]. So he can get up to 185 and I can get down to 185 and possibly do a UFC match.”

Paul isn’t wrong that Pimblett is known to pack on the pounds in-between camps, but when competing, “The Baddy” is a lean 155-pound Lightweight. If the price is right though, surely the brash Liverpool, England native would be game for the ridiculousness.

“[Dana White] asked me who I’d want to fight and I didn’t have anyone in mind, and now I’m looking at it and I’m like, okay if I were to do a UFC fight, it needs to be with someone who can sell tickets,” Paul said. “Paddy can sell, we’ve seen how he can activate crowds, and he’s still relatively new, he’s young, he’s entertaining. I just think the fans would eat that s—t up.”