Lock him up! Khamzat Chimaev will smash ‘b*tch’ Colby Covington, send Dana White to jail

Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev wants to smash No. 2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns and establish himself as next in line for a crack at the 170-pound title. But, since reigning division champion, Kamaru Usman, is already slotted to defend against Leon Edwards later this year, “Borz” may have to take another fight in the interim.

At the top of the list would be No. 1-ranked Colby Covington.

“I will be happy if they do that,” Chimaev told reporters during the UFC 273 media day. “I don’t think that guy wants to fight me, he gonna go to the cops, calls the cops. Dana White will be in jail if they make that fight. He talks too much in the media, then when he sees face-to-face, then he goes to the cops. If I’m honest, UFC has to kick him out. He’s a bitch.”

Covington had a pair of street beefs with Fabricio Werdum and Jorge Masvidal and “Chaos” got police involved on both occasions. Unfortunately, those shenanigans overshadow his in-cage work, which to date has produced a 12-3 UFC record with five stoppages.

As for the 10-0 Chimaev, who finished all 10 of his opponents (seven in the opening frame), the promotion will give “Borz” an opportunity to prove he’s more than just hype against a very tough opponent when the cage door closes this weekend in “The Sunshine State.”

And after that?

“Whatever they want, I want to smash everyone,” Chimaev continued. “They have to give me that title if I smash everyone. Who gonna be next? I don’t care. Now I’m more focused on 170 but we’ll see if my coach says we can [move back up to middleweight]. I listen to my coach, I promise him I’m gonna do what he says.”

To see who else is fighting at UFC 273 click here.