Live: UFC 273 media day video feat. Khamzat Chimaev, Petr Yan, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has gathered some of the top names from UFC 273 for a special pre-fight media day, held in advance of the upcoming “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung. In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 145-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan.

Finalized media day schedule below:

11 a.m. ET: Khamzat Chimaev

11:15 a.m. ET: Tecia Torres

11:30 a.m. ET: Petr Yan

11:45 a.m. ET: Mark O. Madsen

12 p.m. ET: Chan Sung Jung

12:15 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Dern

12:30 p.m. ET: Aljamain Sterling

1 p.m. ET: Darian Weeks

1:15 p.m. ET: Vinc Pichel

1:45 p.m. ET: Alexander Volkanovski

2 p.m. Ian Garry

2:15 p.m. Gilbert Burns

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 273 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ PPV lineup click here.