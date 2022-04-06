UFC 275 tickets: How to buy seats for ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ on June 11 in Singapore

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a championship doubleheader to the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Singapore, with tickets going on sale TODAY (Weds., April 6) for both local and International fight fans. Remember, UFC 275 will be held live in person on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Singapore Indoor Stadium while also airing live on Saturday night (June 11) in the United States as a result of the discrepancy in time zones.
The easiest way to scoop on seats is by heading over to Ticketmaster.sg and securing an online purchase.
Complete ticket options and pricing tiers below:
CHAMPION: $2,888
Floor Seat: Premium VIP Octagon Side
Premium reserved floor seating at UFC 275 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Premium reserved seating at select Fight Week activities
Photo op with UFC Guest Fighters & Championship Belt
UFC 275 Official Gift
Exclusive VIP Hospitality in the VIP Experience Lounge
CONTENDER: $1,888
Floor Seat: Premium VIP Octagon side
Reserved seating at UFC 275 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Reserved seating at select Fight Week activities
Photo op with UFC Guest Fighters & Championship Belt
UFC 275 Official Gift
Exclusive VIP Hospitality in the VIP Experience Lounge
CHALLENGER: $788
Floor Seat: Priority VIP Seating
Priority seating at UFC 275 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Priority seating at select Fight Week activities
UFC 275 Official Gift
STANDARD
CAT 1: $368
CAT 2: $238
CAT 3: $188
CAT 4: $138
CAT 5: $98
CAT 6: $58
Booking Fee is as follows:
$4 booking fee per ticket for tickets $30 and above
$2 booking fee per ticket for tickets between $20 and $29.99
$1 booking fee per ticket for tickets priced below $20.00
Proof of vaccination and face masks are required to attend.
UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira opposite 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, defending flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko puts her 125-pound strap on the line against surging Brazilian bruiser Talia Santos.
