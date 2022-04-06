UFC 275 tickets: How to buy seats for ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ on June 11 in Singapore

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a championship doubleheader to the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Singapore, with tickets going on sale TODAY (Weds., April 6) for both local and International fight fans. Remember, UFC 275 will be held live in person on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Singapore Indoor Stadium while also airing live on Saturday night (June 11) in the United States as a result of the discrepancy in time zones.

The easiest way to scoop on seats is by heading over to Ticketmaster.sg and securing an online purchase.

Complete ticket options and pricing tiers below:

CHAMPION: $2,888

Floor Seat: Premium VIP Octagon Side

Premium reserved floor seating at UFC 275 Ceremonial Weigh-in

Premium reserved seating at select Fight Week activities

Photo op with UFC Guest Fighters & Championship Belt

UFC 275 Official Gift

Exclusive VIP Hospitality in the VIP Experience Lounge

CONTENDER: $1,888

Floor Seat: Premium VIP Octagon side

Reserved seating at UFC 275 Ceremonial Weigh-in

Reserved seating at select Fight Week activities

Photo op with UFC Guest Fighters & Championship Belt

UFC 275 Official Gift

Exclusive VIP Hospitality in the VIP Experience Lounge

CHALLENGER: $788

Floor Seat: Priority VIP Seating

Priority seating at UFC 275 Ceremonial Weigh-in

Priority seating at select Fight Week activities

UFC 275 Official Gift

STANDARD

CAT 1: $368

CAT 2: $238

CAT 3: $188

CAT 4: $138

CAT 5: $98

CAT 6: $58

Booking Fee is as follows:

$4 booking fee per ticket for tickets $30 and above

$2 booking fee per ticket for tickets between $20 and $29.99

$1 booking fee per ticket for tickets priced below $20.00

Proof of vaccination and face masks are required to attend.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira opposite 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, defending flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko puts her 125-pound strap on the line against surging Brazilian bruiser Talia Santos.

