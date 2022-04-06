UFC 273 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): ‘Blow up some s—t, cut some weight, and punch people in the face’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released Episode 2 of “Embedded” for the upcoming UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski and Jung are featured in two very different pre-fight scenarios. “The Great” spends the day in the swamps of nearby Georgia “blowing shit up” with his friends and training partners while “The Korean Zombie” enjoys a meal cooked in the quiet company of his wife. I feel like there’s an easy “Deliverance” joke here and the dueling banjos are playing in my head but I don’t want to get canceled by “The Peach State.”

In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 145-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. In addition, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev. Expect more on “Durinho” and “Borz” from the nosy “Embedded” cameras as we get closer to fight night.

