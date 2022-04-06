Two titles are on the line inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., this weekend (Sat., April 9, 2022) when Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling take on lethal finishers Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan, respectively. UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card also sees Gilbert Burns take on the surging Khamzat Chimaev and Tecia Torres look to keep her win streak alive at Mackenzie Dern’s expense.

UFC 273 is a quality card, and one that could prove satisfying for both your eyeballs and wallet. Let’s go!

What Went Wrong at UFC Columbus?

Well, the fun had to stop eventually. David Dvorak proved a lot more hittable than I expected, Viacheslav Borshchev’s wrestling underwhelmed, and Kai Kara-France turned in one of the best efforts I’ve ever seen from him to beat Askar Askarov. Luckily, big wins from Chris Gutierrez and Manon Fiorot kept monetary losses to a minimum.

UFC 273 Odds For The Under Card:

Ian Garry (-365) vs. Darian Weeks (+280)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-150) vs. Marcin Tybura (+130)

Raquel Pennington (-190) vs. Aspen Ladd (+160)

Mike Malott (-200) vs. Mickey Gall (+170)

Jared Vanderaa (-115) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (-105)

Anthony Hernandez (-190) vs. Josh Fremd (+160)

Piera Rodriguez (-120) vs. Kay Hansen (EVEN)

Julio Arce (-190) vs. Daniel Santos (+160)

Thoughts: Marcin Tybura, Anthony Hernandez and Kay Hansen look like the strongest picks of the bunch ... and Ian Garry’s not a bad parlay stuffer.

As scary as Jairzinho Rozenstruik is, Tybura’s last three wins came over Ben Rothwell, Walt Harris and Greg Hardy — all heavy hitters. At the same time, Rozenstruik struggled badly with the wrestling of Curtis Blaydes, and though “Tybur” is nowhere near that caliber of takedown artist, he’s incredibly persistent.

In the end, the threat of a Rozenstruik death-punch isn’t enough to keep Tybura from being a good investment.

Hernandez has definitely had his share of ups and downs in the Octagon, winning and losing so dramatically that it’s hard to actually figure out where he stands in the Middleweight division. He should be too much for Josh Fremd, though. That’s because the UFC newcomer has real defensive issues and a propensity for reactive takedowns that could easily put his neck in range of Hernandez’s nasty front chokes. Fremd’s also taking this on short notice (details here), so it’s hard to pass up Hernandez at better than -200.

Yes, Hansen’s dropped two straight, but she almost inarguably deserved the win against Cory McKenna and the loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius was at Flyweight. Rodriguez has some serious grappling liabilities that Hansen is well-equipped to exploit with her relentless takedown onslaught.

In short, she’s definitely worth a go at even odds.

Garry is better than he showed against Jordan Williams. Indeed, you can expect a much more impressive showing now that he’s got the jitters out. Darian Weeks is too limited a striker to trouble the much taller, rangier Garry on the feet, and his preferred wrestling approach leaves him vulnerable to “The Future’s” ground game. Too lopsided for a standalone bet, but use Garry to nudge someone into the positives.

Related Chimaev Sets Retirement Timeline

UFC 273 Odds For The Main Card:

Alexander Volkanovski (-720) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+500)

Petr Yan (-475) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+350)

Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Gilbert Burns (+400)

Mackenzie Dern (-120) vs. Tecia Torres (EVEN)

Vinc Pichel (-130) vs. Mark O. Madsen (+110)

Thoughts: In a battle of fighters I consistently struggle to accurately appraise, I favor Tecia Torres. Mackenzie Dern’s recent main event against Marina Rodriguez showed how limited her stand up remains. It’s clear that Torres is in a different league than her on the feet. Rodriguez’s grappling is a threat, sure, but she’s still a poor takedown artist in general.

I like Torres to run circles around her.

To get her from even odds to the positives, slap Petr Yan in there. It’s plain to see that he had Aljamain Sterling fully figured out before throwing it all away with that illegal knee. It’s hard to picture Sterling getting past one of the most adaptable fighters in the sport when said fighter already has 20 minutes of data to work with. In short, Yan will demolish him on the feet, shut down his wrestling and claim the undisputed title.

UFC 273 Best Bets:

Parlay — Anthony Hernandez and Kay Hansen: Bet $100 to make $205

Parlay — Marcin Tybura and Ian Garry: Bet $80 to make $154.40

Parlay — Petr Yan and Tecia Torres: Bet $100 to make $142

There are worse ways to come back from a hiatus than two title fights and some quality scraps to go along with them. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $1,453.39

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 273 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.