Midnight Mania! ‘Iron’ Hasbulla claims it’s ‘onsight’ with Abdu Rozik in first-ever interview

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Like it or not, Hasbulla has become one of the biggest names in combat sports.

The social media star is constantly around the fighting world, appearing at events in Abu Dhabi and smacking well-known fighters in the mug. He’s been inside the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and per UFC President Dana White, there’s a greater than zero percent chance Hasbulla makes the walk himself someday.

In the video above, Hasbulla sits down with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley for what they describe as “his first formal interview.” They cover a number of topics, from Hasbulla’s love of cats and cars to why he’s unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo. A big portion of the interview relates to Hasbulla’s beef with rival — and future opponent? — Abdu Rozik.

Hasbulla denies ducking Rozik, explaining, “When I’m in Dubai, his home, he is nowhere to be found. But when I go back to Dagestan, he starts talking that talk. And when we actually square up in person, he freezes. He literally can’t move. But next time I see him, it’s on sight. I’ll throw a hook.”

Given Hasbulla’s desire to throw down with Rozik and his hanging around numerous professional athletes, he must be in the gym lots, right? Wrong! Hasbulla revealed that he’s been spending his time “enjoying life” and has little desire to train. Fortunately, it hasn’t affected his fighting form or physique.

“I don’t pump iron,” Hasbulla claims. “I am iron.”

Insomnia

Casey O’Neill reacts to Julianna Pena’s not-so-nice comments about Ronda Rousey:

A fun thread and worthy debate — my vote goes to Alexander Volkov for the sheer size of the piece!

Dan Hooker traveled around the globe for just a single fight.

John Wayne Parr’s brick fence was Kool-Aid Man’d by a stray vehicle.

Cuban boxers will now be able to compete as professionals!

Petr Yan staying sharp and shedding some weight. It sure looks like he has a crew with him that is not Henry Cejudo or Sean O’Malley ...

Cody Garbrandt gets pranked, but that right hand was ready!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Quite literally one of the greatest, most brutal knockouts that I’ve ever seen:

Old school Thiago Alves violence, plus Herb Dean catches a stray!

The science behind the Suloev stretch, which is likely the most popular way to rip apart someone’s hamstring,

Random Land

CLEAN!

Midnight Music: RIP to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

