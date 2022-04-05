Conor McGregor labels Henry Cejudo ‘little fat novice’ after striking critique

Henry Cejudo has been coaching and working with plenty of talented fighters in 2022 but don’t expect Conor McGregor to be the next.

Since Cejudo’s retirement in May 2020, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight and Bantamweight champion has been doing great things with the team at Fight Ready in Arizona. Working alongside the likes of Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jiri Prochazka, and Zhang Weili, “Triple C” has added plenty of intriguing elements to the games of some of the sport’s top talents.

When the aforementioned McGregor shared a recent training clip on Twitter, Cejudo had some advice for his “Notorious” fellow former dual-division titleholder.

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes,” Cejudo quote tweeted to McGregor’s video. “But you think you're going to get a different result. You work too much on combinations where you should be working entries, setups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat [goat emoji]. Mahhhh.”

Not taking too kindly to the analysis, McGregor responded by saying; “The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about two [knockouts] at Bantamweight. I’ve [got] 20. Across three divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

“You literally don’t have a leg to stand on,” Cejudo fired back. “The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up.”

While Cejudo seemingly remains interested in returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition — for the right price — McGregor is on the mend from a broken leg his last time out against Dustin Poirier (watch highlights).