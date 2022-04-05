Longtime MMA manager arrested as part of online FBI child sex sting in Las Vegas

Janus Sports & Entertainment Founder, Kyle Stoltz has been arrested following a child sex sting in Las Vegas, NV.

Reports from 3 News in December 2021 resurfaced Tuesday (April 4, 2022) revealing that a “multi-agency operation targeting online sex predators” resulted in nine arrests. Among the names was Stoltz, 42, who formerly managed two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title challenger and upcoming Bellator title challenger, Liz Carmouche.

Stoltz also acted as a sponsor for the Hayabusa apparel brand and worked as a matchmaker for XMMA. He has since deleted his social media accounts following the arrest.

Details of the sting state that undercover agents and detectives posed as children online where they were being solicited for sex by the adult suspects. They established a meeting, which led to the suspects being taken into custody. The other eight men along with Stoltz were: Sheldon Young (28), Guadalupe Bencomo (47), Kody Pore (24), Thuan Hong (35), Jake Crawford (50), Freddy Castillo (26), Nathan Bruin (39), and Eric Ruiz (23).

All nine men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for “Luring a minor with the use of a Computer to Engage in Sex.”

XMMA just held the fourth event in promotional history this past weekend (Sat., April 2, 2022). Featuring several former UFC roster members, the New Orleans, LA. event was headlined by a Bantamweight clash between Francisco Rivera who lost a unanimous decision against former two-time UFC Flyweight title challenger, John Dodson. Other notable names competing that night include Jared Gooden, Curtis Millender, John Howard, Kyle Bochniak, Zak Ottow, Cole Smith, Sasha Palatnikov, and Louie Sanoudakis.

According to Tapology, Janus Sports is still filling the matchmaker role for the promotion but doesn’t directly mention Stoltz’s name.