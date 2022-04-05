Mommy’s orders! Khamzat Chimaev will follow Khabib, win UFC title and retire from MMA

Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev has yet to prove he’s good enough to get past No. 2-ranked 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns on the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) in Jacksonville, Fla., and “Borz” is already talking about championship titles and his inevitable retirement from combat sports.

You know what they say about the cart and the horse.

Unfortunately for Chimaev, and the Russian bots who promote him, it sounds like his mother is taking a page out of the Khabib Nurmagomedov playbook. The now-retired lightweight champion promised his mom that UFC 254 would be the last time fans saw “The Eagle” inside the Octagon, a decision undoubtedly motivated by the loss of his father.

“My mother thinks I become a champion after each fight I win,” Chimaev said on a recent episode of Smesh Brothers. “I did promise I will retire when I become a legitimate champion. So my goal is to be No. 1 and then I will retire.”

Chimaev may only be a couple of wins away from becoming No. 1 in the 170-pound weight class, but “Borz” still has a long way to go before cementing himself as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. That said, defeating current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, will certainly expedite the process.

The journey continues against “Durinho” this weekend in “The Sunshine State.”