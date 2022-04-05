Kayla Harrison vs Marina Mokhnatkina headlines PFL 3, also featuring Rory MacDonald and Anthony Pettis

PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Kayla Harrison battles Bellator MMA veteran Marina Mokhnatkina in the PFL 3 main event, scheduled for May 6 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. In the PFL 3 co-headliner, Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III returns to the “SmartCage” against undefeated “Prince” Magomed Umalatov.
“Fight fans around the world will be thrilled with the action and night of champions we have lined up for PFL 3 on May 6,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The return of the most dominant woman in MMA Kayla Harrison, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis seeking redemption, and the greatest Welterweight division in the entire sport led by Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald makes this one of the best MMA cards of the year.”
Rory “Red King” MacDonald makes his return to PFL when he battles veteran bruiser Brett Cooper. Fellow UFC export Anthony “Showtime” Pettis also finds his way back to the PFL “SmartCage” to square off against Myles Price, a contest rescheduled from PFL 1.
Here’s the complete PFL 3 fight card and ESPN2/ESPN+ lineup:
ESPN2 Card:
Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Umalatov
Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price
Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper
ESPN+ Card:
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino
Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd
Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin
Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes
Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova
The 2022 PFL Season begins April 20 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in primetime. The remaining regular season events will take place on April 28, May 6, June 17, June 24, and July 1.
