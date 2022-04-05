UFC 273 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): MMA for Dummies!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released Episode 1 of “Embedded” for the upcoming UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung.

In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 145-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. “Funk Master” kicks things off by introducing viewers to the “MMA Rulebook for Dummies,” no doubt directed at “No Mercy” after their first championship showdown ended by way of disqualification after the Russian landed an illegal knee in the fourth round of their UFC 259 title fight.

Elsewhere on the card, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev. Expect the “Embedded” cameras to have a more in-depth look at the training and final preparations for both combatants in subsequent episodes dropping later this week.

For the finalized UFC 273 fight card and PPV lineup click here.