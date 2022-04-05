Video: This UFC commentator predicted the rise of Khamzat Chimaev — all the way back in 2017

Former UFC middleweight contender Brian Stann walked away from active competition in the wake of his knockout loss to Wanderlei Silva at UFC on Fuel TV 8, but stuck around as both commentator and analyst for the world’s preeminent combat sports promotion, so you can rest assured the now-retired “All American” had his finger on the pulse of MMA.

In fact, it looks like Stann predicted the rise of welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev during a fan Q&A ahead of the UFC Fight Night 110 event back in June 2017. “Borz” had already captured his first of three Swedish Freestyle National Championships and was a big part of the All Stars training program in Stockholm.

“There’s a welterweight in Sweden, at Sweden MMA All-Stars that trains Alexander Gustafsson,” Stann said. “I don’t know his name, I just know him by reputation and he’s not in the UFC yet, but he has a whole lot of success over all of the big names that train at MMA All Stars in Stockholm, and when we get this kid signed I think he’s going to make some real waves.”

I think four straight wins with four straight finishes and the kind of hype we haven’t seen since the early days of Conor McGregor would qualify as “real waves.” Chimaev (10-0) already proved he’s worthy of his spot on the 170-pound roster and now he’ll need to establish his place among the top contenders at UFC 273.

That’s where “Borz” battles former title challenger and No. 2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns on the “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., a three-round showdown that could land Chimaev the next shot at the division title.