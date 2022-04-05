Latest Bellator 278 fight card, rumors for ‘Velasquez vs. Carmouche’ on April 22 in Hawaii

Event: Bellator 278: “Velasquez vs Carmouche”

Date: Fri., April 22, 2022

Location: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 278 Main Event:

125 lbs.: Champion Juliana Velasquez (22-5) vs. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

Bellator 278 Main Card: (10:30 p.m. ET)

135 lbs.: Josh Hill (21-4) vs. Enrique Barzola (17-5-2)

135 lbs.: Jornel Lugo (8-0) vs. Danny Sabatello (11-1)

205 lbs.: Christian Edwards (5-1) vs. Grant Neal (6-1)

160 lbs.: Manny Muro (12-7) vs. Nate Andrews (16-4)

Bellator 278 ‘Prelims’ Card: (8 p.m. ET)

145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (5-1) vs. Fabricio Franco (8-4, 1 NC)

135 lbs.: Jared Scoggins (10-2) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-9)

170 lbs.: Makoa Cooper (1-0) vs. Blake Perry (pro debut)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.