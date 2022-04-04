Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 273?

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan will join play-by-play man Jon Anik and retired lightweight Paul Felder at the UFC 273 commentary desk for the upcoming “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

As a result, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping will go finish their homework.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie, which has Megan Olivi serving as this weekend’s roving reporter, while former UFC fighters Din Thomas and Alan Jouban cozy up to Anik for desk analysis. As usual, longtime “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” Bruce Buffer, will handle the in-cage announcing in “The Sunshine State.”

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung. In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 145-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan.

