Video: Unranked UFC fighter just casually bench pressed 495 pounds, squatted 585

UFC light heavyweight William Knight may be coming off a loss inside the cage, but the 34 year-old “Knightmare” has been posting nothing but wins inside the gym. His latest numbers include a staggering 495-pound benchpress.

The last time I saw 500 pounds on a bench was the picnic episode from Season 3 of 1000-Pound Sisters.

“Me smashing 495 lbs. flat bench back-to-back with a one-minute break in-between,” Knight wrote on social media. “My body weight was 230 lbs. also far from the developed version of myself today. More unseen footage of me y’all never seen before, I have plenty of hidden gems.”

Like a 585-pound squat.

“Today, April 3rd, I turned 34 years strong,” Knight wrote. “I said I would get six plates on each side I fucking got six plates on each side WHAT I SAY I’LL DO I’LL DO TRUST ME. With time I am and will be limitless. I got 585 lbs. squat today and trust me it felt easy again. Knightmare in full effect.”

Knight returns to the cage against Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 51 on April 16.

Some of Knight’s feats inside the gym may explain why the former “Contender Series” standout missed weight by a whopping 12 pounds for the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) card earlier this year in Houston (more on that here).

Because 40-percent purse deductions are temporary but GAINZ are forever.