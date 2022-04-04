Watch Countdown to UFC 273 video for ‘Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie’ on April 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the “Sunshine State” for the upcoming UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung.

In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his 145-pound strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. In addition, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev, who like Shavkat Rakhmonov, represents the new breed of up-and-coming welterweight fighters.

The promotion recently posted its “Countdown to UFC 273” video special taking an in-depth look at all three matchups. Despite some last-minute lineup changes (like this one), the top three fights have remained intact for this weekend’s big shebang. Hopefully things stay that way for the rest of the week and we don’t have to endure any last-minute COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails.

