Conor McGregor explains WrestleMania 38 absence: ‘They all fear me’

Two nights of WrestleMania 38 have just wrapped up from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas and while there were plenty of twists and surprises, none of them involved Conor McGregor making an appearance.

The Irish sports star often ends up in the rumor mill for a potential WrestleMania appearance. Back in 2018 those rumors hit a fever pitch as bookies offered pretty decent odds that “The Notorious” would show up for pro wrestling’s biggest night. But it was not to be then, and it was not to be now.

McGregor offered up a simple reason as to why he hasn’t participated.

“Why wasn’t I at WrestleMania?” he wrote on Twitter. “They all fear me, that’s why.”

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

Shortly before that tweet, Conor reacted to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s surprise re-appearance during the Mr. McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match.

“Me at the Black Forge Inn!” he said, referring to a video of Austin downing beers. “Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf—ker Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings.”

Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherfucker Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings @blackforgeinn https://t.co/b3SJllpvMt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

McGregor is currently in Ireland rehabbing the leg he broke in his third fight against Dustin Poirier in July of 2021. If all goes according to plan, a return to the octagon in late 2022 should be possible.