Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar stepped into the squared circle at WrestleMania 38 night 2 to battle Roman Reigns in the main event of the evening. And while Lesnar survived some dirty tricks and low blows to lock in a kimura on his opponent, it was Reigns who walked away with the Universal and WWE championship belts.

There wasn’t too much UFC related to report on this one, folks. Lesnar came out and made a big deal of taking off his MMA gloves before the match started. From there the only significant MMA related move came late in the match as Lesnar caught Reigns in a kimura / key lock, working the submission until Reigns managed to grab the bottom rope forcing the ref to separate them.

Shortly after, Roman Reigns hit Brock Lesnar with a spear and covered him for a three-count.

Watch all the highlights below!