One of the greatest and most high-profile scraps in women’s boxing history concluded last night (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Undefeated Irish star Katie Taylor turned away Amanda Serrano in a highly competitive scrap to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles.

Damn near everyone watching was impressed, and that includes Conor McGregor. “Notorious” is a longtime Taylor supporter and fan, and he wished her well before the match up. Afterward, McGregor was complimentary towards both women and the match itself, which he described as “absolutely incredible boxing!”

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️ Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Of course, McGregor didn’t leave it at that. He added on one extra tweet, a subtweet in the direction of “jackass” Jake Paul, who’s likely still smarting from losing a seven-figure bet to Eddie Hearn on the outcome of the match. Although, being mentioned by McGregor — who Paul has long targeted as a boxing opponent — might actually have “The Problem Child” feeling a bit better!

Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Paul would later respond to McGregor’s post with the below message:

Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who https://t.co/tV86m1GtxX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

