 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Conor McGregor reacts to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano war: ‘Absolutely incredible boxing!’

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Undisputed Lightweight Championship Fight Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

One of the greatest and most high-profile scraps in women’s boxing history concluded last night (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Undefeated Irish star Katie Taylor turned away Amanda Serrano in a highly competitive scrap to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles.

Watch highlights HERE!

Damn near everyone watching was impressed, and that includes Conor McGregor. “Notorious” is a longtime Taylor supporter and fan, and he wished her well before the match up. Afterward, McGregor was complimentary towards both women and the match itself, which he described as “absolutely incredible boxing!”

Of course, McGregor didn’t leave it at that. He added on one extra tweet, a subtweet in the direction of “jackass” Jake Paul, who’s likely still smarting from losing a seven-figure bet to Eddie Hearn on the outcome of the match. Although, being mentioned by McGregor — who Paul has long targeted as a boxing opponent — might actually have “The Problem Child” feeling a bit better!

Paul would later respond to McGregor’s post with the below message:

For complete ‘Taylor vs. Serrano’ results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...