The UFC’s return to England this coming July is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight clash pitting Curtis Blaydes against rising contender Tom Aspinall.

This is according to a recent report by MMA Junkie as both heavyweights have verbally agreed to meet on July 23 from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Broadcast details have yet to be finalized.

Blaydes, 31, is coming off a huge knockout victory over Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus this past March (highlights HERE). It was the first time in Blaydes’ UFC career that he didn’t attempt one single takedown. That may not seem like much, but it’s a huge sign of progression for the wrestling-heavy contender. “Razor” will have to increase his striking output even more if he wants to outpoint Aspinall with his hands.

Aspinall, 29, continues to impress as he quickly, and almost effortlessly, climbs the UFC heavyweight rankings. After turning in a 4-0 record to spark his UFC career the English fighter made a big statement with a submission finish over perennial contender Alexander Volkov this past March when UFC made its return to London (highlights HERE). If Aspinall is able to get past Blaydes with flying colors this July he could stamp his ticket to a UFC heavyweight title shot.

The current UFC London lineup is as follows:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov Charles Johnson vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Stick with Mania for more UFC London fight card news.