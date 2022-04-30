UFC Vegas 53, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Marlon Vera, a co-headliner featuring former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman, and a collection of top prospects like Grant Dawson, Alexandr Romanov, and Tatsuro Taira, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC Vegas 53 results and coverage click here.