Marlon Vera looked like a man on a mission last night (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he bloodied bantamweight contender Rob Font and walked away with a decision win in his first main event appearance (highlights HERE).

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Vegas 53 spit out a collection of highlight-reel finishes and memorable performances. Check them out below:

Welterweight prospect Gabriel Green spoiled the Octagon debut of Canadian upstart Yohan Lainesse with a comeback TKO (watch HERE)

Francisco Figueiredo scored a huge kneebar submission finish over touted flyweight prospect Daniel da Silva

Alexandr Romanov pushed his undefeated UFC record to 6-0 when he stopped Chase Sherman with a first-round americana (highlights HERE)

Brazilian finisher Joanderson Brito captured an upset TKO finish over featherweight veteran Andre Fili just 41 seconds into the first round (see it HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 53 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Marlon Vera vs. Rob Font

Performance of the Night: Joanderson Brito

Performance of the Night: Francisco Figueiredo

