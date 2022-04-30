Joanderson Brito pulled off a big-time upset earlier tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight upstart stopped veteran Andre Fili with a first-round TKO (punches).

This fight didn’t last too long as Brito was able to close the distance and land a monstrous right hand that spun “Touchy” around and sent him crashing to the canvas. Fili tried to defend the ground attacks, but Brito was relentless with hammer fists and was able to connect with a collection of fight-ending strikes.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brito, 27, needed this win after dropping a decision to Bill Algeo in his UFC debut this past January. The Brazilian finisher had won 10-straight prior to that so it’s clear that Brito is a force to reckoned with at 145 pounds. Fili hasn’t been stopped by knockout since Yair Rodriguez took his head off back in 2016 so this performance speaks volumes.

