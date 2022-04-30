Alexandr Romanov was the biggest betting favorite in UFC history earlier tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated heavyweight met veteran Chase Sherman in the featured “Prelim” bout. Luckily, “King Kong” didn’t disappoint and put an end to Sherman with a first-round submission (americana).

It didn’t take Romanov long to shoot inside and slam Sherman to the ground. Sherman did well to defend any advancements and actually made it back to his feet, but Romanov was not to be denied as he scored yet another takedown. Sherman was not able to get back to his feet the second time and it allowed “King Kong” to transition to full mount and start landing hammer fists. Sherman flailed in defense and it presented Romanov with the opportunity to grab an arm and secure the americana finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Romanov, who was a -2200 favorite entering this fight, made it look more than easy as he pushes his undefeated professional record to 16-0 (5-0 UFC). We don’t know how deep Romanov’s striking is considering he usually just mauls opponents on the ground, but if it’s as half as good as his ground game he could make a serious push towards the heavyweight top 10.

